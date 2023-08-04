Bandits Youth League women on cusp of grand final

The Albury-Wodonga Bandits women's youth league side is one win away from a Big V Basketball grand final berth.
The team, which finished the Youth League Division Two season in fourth place, will face Whittlesea in an away preliminary final on Saturday at 6pm.
The Bandits dismissed Blackburn 72-48 in the opening round of the finals before outlasting Mornington last weekend on the road, 65-53.
A win over the third-placed Pacers would see the Border side face Bellarine in the grand final.
The Bandits have been led by Timeeka Coleman (14.88 points per game) and Georgie Salinger (11.47) but will also draw upon the talent of NSW Country representative Claudia Hocking, Elyssa Cole and centre Maeve Connell, who grabbed 19 rebounds last weekend.
Bandits coach Peter Bauerle said his side had built a resilience with its line-up changing numerous times during the season due to injury and unavailability.
"When you have a team all the time, you have the ability to build cohesion as a playing group, we haven't had that in most games," he said.
"So it's an absolute credit to them to be able to perform the way they have with the challenges we've had this year."
The Bandits and the Pacers have played three times in season 2023 with the Bandits coming up trumps 76-73 in April before losing 54-80 in Round 9.
Most recently, the Pacers scored a 66-58 win over the Border outfit with Coleman (17 points) and Mia Puntoriero (15 points, 15 rebounds) performing well.
"I think when we've got our best squad on the floor, we match up with them really well," Bauerle said.
"They're a hostile crowd, they play a very physical game and just need to be able to respond to that and take it on the chin."
Bauerle said his team needed to stay 'within its bubble' in what is expected to be a furnace-like environment.
"We go into an away game with a home crowd against us and we need to stay together as a team and not be influenced by that," he said.
"That will be a really big factor - the crowd - and we need to be able to block that out.
"If we can do that, we'll go well."
