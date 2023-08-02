GROWING up in Iran Parsa Ghodsieh was always captivated by acting.
Born in the city of Isfahan to a family who loved the performing arts, Parsa, 16, said his favourite movie was The Godfather.
"The thing I loved about movies was how actors learn to embody their characters," he said.
Now a Year 11 student at Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Parsa plays the lead character in the college's new production, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which opens on Thursday night.
"I always love the villains in shows," Parsa said.
"Sweeney Todd is not really a villain but more of an anti-hero, which made it a joy to play.
"The story of Sweeney Todd has always fascinated me; he's someone who has struggled in his life. He's a very complex character."
Having migrated to Melbourne with his family in mid-2012 before settling in Wodonga, Parsa joined Wodonga Senior Secondary College's award-winning production of The Snow last year.
It won the Best Youth School Production at the APTA awards.
Parsa was Narrator 3 in his first stage production.
"Sweeney Todd is only my second show and my first musical," Parsa said.
With the announcement of the college's production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Parsa successfully landed the lead role of Sweeney Todd - a tormented and vengeful man who is transformed from a compassionate barber and family man into a relentless and murderous figure seeking retribution.
Audiences will be invited to really get their teeth into this show, with a hot pie provided by Mrs Lovett (or her alias) available with each ticket.
Wodonga Senior Secondary College Theatre Studies teacher and director of the show Tanya Gower said audiences would be thrilled.
"People think that high school students shouldn't do Sondheim, but I have the privilege of working with students who continually amaze me with their dedication and ability to bring to this challenging show the tension and dark humour it deserves," she said.
The show runs in the WSSC Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, August 3, at 6.30pm, Friday, August 4, at 6.30pm and Saturday, August 5, at 1pm and 6.30pm.
Tickets are available at: trybooking.com/events/landing/1055856
