A PUNCHY Pad Thai on the menu at SS&A Albury is the perfect plate of club food in the Riverina and South West.
The fragrant dish won the regional award in the 2023 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards announced at Norths Cammeray on Tuesday night.
From Broken Hill to Batemans Bay, 174 eateries from 146 clubs throughout NSW created a special competition dish for their menu, with members and patrons invited to rate the meals and cast their votes between May 30 and July 9.
About 80,000 Perfect Plate dishes were eaten over that time, with the competition's ambassadors - celebrity chefs Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston - visiting nearly 50 participating clubs to meet the competing chefs and taste their creations.
Roulston, who began her career at Putney "bowlo", said the SS&A Pad Thai was outstanding.
"The kitchen chefs had smoked the chicken and there was lots of tamarind and chilli," she said.
"Traditionally club chefs have dulled down flavours but the heat and sourness from the chilli and tamarind and the flavours of the smoked chicken were spot on.
"It was a full of flavour, punchy Pad Thai; I would get on a propeller plane to go back to Albury for that Pad Thai."
SS&A Albury have won the regional award three years in a row.
Club Mulwala won the Southern Tablelands and Far South Coast category with its Jamaican Prawns dish.
Roulston said club food had come a long way in the past decade.
"They still serve up traditional Sunday roasts and the like, but they offer so much more now, from hand-made pastas and dumplings to fresh, locally caught seafood that's perfectly grilled," Roulston said.
"I was surprised with how many seafood dishes and vegetarian options clubs had on offer too - there really is something for everyone on the menu at their local club these days!"
Newly appointed ClubsNSW chief executive Rebecca Riant said Perfect Plate, now in its third year, was a chance to shine the spotlight on club dining and the dedicated chefs that worked in the industry.
"Congratulations to the three state-wide winning clubs and the 13 regional winners - from the kitchen staff to the marketing teams, you should be enormously proud of your efforts," she said.
