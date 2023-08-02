The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment

SS&A Albury wins Your Local Club Perfect Plate Award in the Riverina and South West

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrity chef Courtney Roulston, who began her career at Putney "bowlo", says the SS&A Pad Thai was outstanding.
Celebrity chef Courtney Roulston, who began her career at Putney "bowlo", says the SS&A Pad Thai was outstanding.

A PUNCHY Pad Thai on the menu at SS&A Albury is the perfect plate of club food in the Riverina and South West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.