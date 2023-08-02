The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bike rider hospitalised after being hit by car in Wodonga

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has been hospitalised after being hit by a car while bike riding in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.