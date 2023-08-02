Bike rider hospitalised after being hit by car in Wodonga

A woman has been hospitalised after being hit by a car while bike riding in Wodonga.
Emergency services were called to the incident, near the intersection of Streets Road and Bremer Avenue, about 6.50am on Wednesday.
The rider was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital by Ambulance Victoria staff.
"Paramedics were called to an accident in Wodonga around 6:50am," a spokeswoman said.
"A woman believed to be in her 40s was taken to Albury Hospital with upper body injuries in a stable condition."
The injuries are not life threatening.
