Burglary, car theft accused decides against bail as charges pending in NSW

By Wodonga Court
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:10pm
Kenny Douglas, 20, remains in custody. Supplied photo
A man charged over a spate of weekend car thefts, thefts from vehicles and a home break-in has decided against applying for bail.

