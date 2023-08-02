Burglary, car theft accused decides against bail as charges pending in NSW

A man charged over a spate of weekend car thefts, thefts from vehicles and a home break-in has decided against applying for bail.
Kenny Douglas, 20, had intended to seek release following his arrest.
But the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning heard he was wanted in NSW.
If he was bailed, Albury officers would have applied to extradite him back to the state.
"It's come to our attention that should Mr Douglas be granted bail, he would be extradited to Albury," lawyer Amanda Meagher said.
She said on that basis, release wasn't sought.
Douglas, who was taken into custody on Monday, sat in the Wodonga court dock with his arms crossed.
He faces 30 charges.
The matter will return to court on October 3.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.