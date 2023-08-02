A magistrate has told two thieves who stole items in front of their child and a grandchild they should be disgusted by their behaviour.
Darren Sikorski and his partner Michelle Anne Gaylor went on a theft spree during their day trip to Beechworth last year.
The pair travelled from Albury during the November 12 offending, with their son and grandson in the vehicle.
The group went to the town's lolly shop.
Gaylor stole three figures worth $15 while Sikorski took confectionery.
They went to Beechworth Toys and Collectables on Ford Street and Sikorski stuffed a doll worth $46 down his pants.
Gaylor also put figurines in her pocket and left with her grandson.
The group then moved to the George Kerferd Hotel at the former lunatic asylum site.
Gaylor and Sikorski stole white bathrobes, which they placed in their car.
Police later spoke to the pair in Albury and they attended the Wodonga police station.
Sikorski told police "I'm very disgusted in myself" and Gaylor put her actions down to "stupidity".
"I had the money to pay for them," she said.
Sikorski said his actions were "shameful".
Neither Gaylor, 49, or Sikorski, 48, are working.
They are doing volunteer work through the NDIS and want to get paid jobs.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner asked magistrate Ian Watkins not to impose a conviction, as it could impact their bid to get paid work.
Mr Watkins did order a conviction for both people.
He noted one or both offenders had said they were disgusted by what they'd done, and he agreed they should be.
"To behave that way when you had the care of grandchildren is frankly appalling," Mr Watkins said.
"Absolutely appalling.
"You'd given some thought to it.
"It wasn't a spontaneous action."
Mr Watkins said if a conviction prevented them securing work through the NDIS, "that's something you need to take responsibility for".
They were both fined $650 and ordered to pay compensation.
