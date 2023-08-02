The Border Mail
Home/Life & Style/Books
What's on

Albury's Write Around The Murray festival launches its 2023 program

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
August 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Storytelling that goes far beyond words on paper will be shared over five days next month during the 2023 Write Around The Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.