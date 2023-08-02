Storytelling that goes far beyond words on paper will be shared over five days next month during the 2023 Write Around The Murray.
The annual Border literary festival launched this year's program at Albury Library Museum on Wednesday, August 2, with 40 public events on offer.
A range of author talks, panel discussions, workshops, performances, exhibitions, tours and children's activities will be presented between September 13 and 17.
Among the writers taking part are Pip Williams, Debra Dank, Margaret Hickey, Shelley Burr, Paul Dalgarno, Kate Mildenhall, T.R. Napper, Kathryn Heyman and Joel McKerrow.
One festival favourite is Stereo Stories, an ensemble combining story and song as writers and musicians collaborate.
Wednesday's launch reflected the 2023 theme - Living Breathing Stories - as Wiradjuri language and culture educator Ruth Davys delivered a yarn bomb, a personal reflection on her family life that was warmly received.
"I was very nervous, I'm passionate about what I'm talking about, it's very emotive for me," she told The Border Mail afterwards.
Festival director Ann-maree Ellis said the yarn bomb captured the craft's "living breathing nature".
"That it's not all about the written word, that stories are to be spoken and performed," she said.
"I think we're just trying to look at storytelling as broadly as possible."
Albury councillor David Thurley thanked the WAM team for "a fabulous program" in the 17th festival.
"I actually found a quote from George R. R. Martin, who is the Game of Thrones author, he said 'A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies, the man who never reads lives only one' and I think that's true," Cr Thurley said.
"I just love that so many people get involved in this event and every year it seems to me it gets bigger and stronger."
Bookings have now opened at writearoundthemurray.org.au.
