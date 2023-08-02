Brock-Burrum youngster Max Tallent turned more than a few heads after kicking a bag of snags in an impressive senior debut against Howlong last weekend.
The recently turned 16-year-old has been in solid form for the Saints' thirds before getting a game in the reserves the previous week.
He showed some promising signs to boot three goals against Jindera.
Fast forward a week and Tallent was a bit shocked to learn that he would be making his senior debut against the Spiders.
"I haven't been to training much lately but I thought I played a good game the previous week against Jindera in the reserves when I kicked three goals," Tallent said.
"I was still a bit surprised to hear that I was in the seniors though.
"I wasn't nervous and felt comfortable playing with my brother, Keith, and all the rest of the boys because we are all pretty good mates.
"They looked after me fairly well."
Tallent's first kick in senior football was less than memorable.
"My first kick was out on the full," he said.
"I swooped on the loose ball out the back of the pack but got pushed as I was kicking it.
"But I was just happy to get my hands on the football because I didn't think I would get a touch to be honest with you."
The talented teenager didn't take long to make amends when he slotted his first major early in the second term, much to the delight of the Saints supporters.
"In the second quarter the ball was out on the flank in front of the home crowd," he said.
"I grabbed possession and fended some bloke off and ran in and had a shot from 25m and nailed it.
"The Brock-Burrum crowd loved it and all the boys got around me which was a great feeling.
"I sort of got a bit of confidence after I kicked my first goal and I just focussed on trying to play my natural game.
"To end up with four goals and get in the best players, it was unreal."
So what did Tallent do to celebrate his bag of snags?
"I more or less went straight to bed, I was knackered."
Adding further merit to the performance, Tallent has played predominantly as a midfielder in juniors and lacks experience as a forward.
"I haven't previously played forward much besides the last couple of matches," he said.
"I normally play in the midfield.
"So I haven't kicked a lot of goals in my career.
"I've kicked 50 goals in 150 odd matches and 33 of those this season.
"But my old man, Greg, was a crafty forward, so it must be in the blood."
ALSO IN SPORT
Coach Peter Cook said it was Tallent's hardness at the contes that impressed him most and a major reason behind earning a senior call-up.
"Max is a ripping young kid with plenty of ability," Cook said.
"Kids with no fear are hard to find when they step-up to senior football.
"But Max was hard at the contest and laid some big tackles and was rewarded with four goals.
"He certainly surprised a few of our supporters how well he went but he deserved the opportunity and made the most of it.
"It was an impressive debut considering Max is still in Year 10 at Albury High School."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.