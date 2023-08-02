Joan Balsarini says being surrounded by friends at every stage of her life has been the secret to living to 100.
The Border centenarian reached the milestone on July 18 and remains "fiercely independent".
Mrs Balasarini spent more than 70 years of her life on the land at Bonegilla and did "everything from rabbiting to shearing".
"I was born in Wodonga and my mother said the horse wouldn't go far enough to get me to the hospital," she said.
"All the way in it was pouring rain. My mother used to always say she got there by good luck."
Mrs Balsarini's husband Noel, a war veteran, died last year, but with five children, 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, there are plenty of memories yet to be made.
Friendships, many that came about through her connection to Legacy, are something she will always cherish.
Several joined her for another birthday celebration on Wednesday, August 2, at Albury's Legacy House.
"I've always had a lot of friends around me and think that's had a lot to do with it," he said.
"Having the company has been very worthwhile. They've done a lot of nice things for me through Legacy.
"I've had a fantastic time. The sun is shining, but even without the sunshine it would have been a marvellous day."
She received congratulatory letters from the King, Prime Minister, Governor General, Farrer and Albury MPs Sussan Ley and Justin Clancy, as well as Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh.
The family's connection to Defence will continue through Mrs Balsarini's eldest great-grandson William, who joined the Air Force in 2022.
She said she was honoured to celebrate her 100th birthday the same year as Legacy marks its century.
After passing through Wagga on Thursday, August 3, the relay will resume from Bandiana's Gaza Ridge at 10am and feature 28 torch bearers. The first is past Albury Legacy president Rob Patterson.
The relay will move through several checkpoints, including a memorial on Thomas Mitchell Drive to mark the deaths of more than 20 servicemen after the bus taking them from Bonegilla to Albury was hit by a steam locomotive, and the war memorial at Woodland Grove, before making its way across the Lincoln Causeway into Albury.
It will then head along Townsend Street, up to the Botanic Gardens and back down Dean Street, before turning onto Olive Street for a stop at Legacy House and finishing at the SS and A Club.
Albury's first female Legatee Marjory Howard is looking forward to carrying the torch along Anzac Parade in the early stages.
"I joined legacy in 2006 because I felt the widows wanted female company," she said.
"I became the liaison officer with the Albury Laurel Club and Wodonga Laurel Club and I go to meetings and look after them. I go out more with them than I do with my married friends.
"My husband Barry and I joined together. I was in the Navy for five years and my husband was in the Navy.
"I'm looking forward to the walk, it's something that will only happen once in a lifetime."
"We don't need to go looking for money, we've got a very generous community that helps us out," she said.
"My biggest wish this year was to try and recruit, but we've struggled a bit."
Mrs Wyatt said Albury Legacy started a remote engagement program to provide support to widows in the wider Border and North East region.
"Holbrook has got nearly 20 widows and only one Legatee, so to support our Legatees in those towns, we send others out to help," she said.
"We also want to take Legacy to schools as well because that's the future."
The torch relay is expected to finish just after 1pm, before it makes its way to Queanbeyan on Wednesday, August 9.
Its final stop is Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance on October 13.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
