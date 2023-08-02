The Border Mail
Stolen car dumped, torched on Bandiana Link while accused thief in custody

By Local News
Updated August 2 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:45pm
This 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander, which was stolen at Baranduda on Sunday, was set on fire on the Bandiana Link on Wednesday morning.
A car stolen during a break-in at Baranduda at the weekend has been found burning in Wodonga.

