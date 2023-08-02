Stolen car dumped, torched on Bandiana Link while accused thief in custody

A car stolen during a break-in at Baranduda at the weekend has been found burning in Wodonga.
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander was found alight on the Bandiana Link about 4.50am on Wednesday morning.
The blaze was extinguished by firefighters from Fire Rescue Victoria.
"Two trucks arrived on scene at 4.52am to find a car involved in fire," an FRV spokeswoman said.
"Crews extinguished the fire and called the incident under control at 4.54am."
The vehicle was gutted during the incident.
Charge sheets show Kenny Douglas, 20, is accused of taking the keys to the vehicle and stealing the car at Baranduda on Sunday.
He was in custody at the Wodonga police station on Wednesday when the car was torched.
He will return to court on October 3.
Police are seeking further offenders with the incident and continue to investigate a series of car thefts, thefts from cars and other offences.
"Investigations are ongoing," Detective Acting Sergeant Bree George said.
"We're calling for any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV, to contact Crime Stoppers with information."
A vehicle was also set on fire outside a Toole Court home earlier on Wednesday morning.
The white Nissan X-Trail was damaged by fire, with initial concerns the blaze could spread to the house.
"At 3.58am Fire Rescue Victoria responded to an incident in Toole Court Wodonga," the spokeswoman said.
"Two trucks arrived on scene at 4.07am to find a car involved in fire.
"Crews extinguished the fire and called the incident under control at 4.10am. "
Police are investigating if there are any links between the car fires, which remains unclear.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
