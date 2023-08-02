Q: Osborne was missing George Alexander, Hayden Armstrong, Dan Madden, Sam Livingstone and Sam Rutland last weekend against the Brookers. Do you expect any of them to return this week?
A: Probably not. We are in a fortunate position that we are guaranteed a top-two finish so we don't have to take any risks with injuries and those five players will get at least another week to freshen up.
Q: Holbrook's pressure and intensity last weekend was first-rate and forced you into some uncharacteristic mistakes and costly turnovers?
A: I thought we handled the pressure OK at times but the Brookers were relentless and sustained it for most of the match. It did probably catch us off guard and we couldn't respond quickly enough in our normal fashion.
Q: What was the message to the playing group after the match?
A: It's not the end of the world and certainly a bit different to last year when the Brookers got us in the grand final. This time we've got a month to get better and another opportunity. Internally we feel with some key players returning and if we can tidy up a few areas, we still are a worthy challenger to the reigning premier.
Q: You face Brock-Burrum this weekend who pushed you to the limit earlier in the season after getting within two goals?
A: I certainly rate the Saints and we won't be treating them lightly that's for sure.
Q: Arguably the Saints are one of the form sides of the competition after winning seven of their last eight matches?
A: We probably should have lost against the Saints last time we met and their recent form shows what they are capable of if they produce their best. They will be a dangerous wildcard in the finals.
ROUND 15
Saturday, August 5
Brock-Burrum v Osborne
Magpies v Culcairn
Bill. Crows v Holbrook
Henty v CDHBU
Jindera v Howlong
Lockhart v RWW Giants
The stakes are high for the Saints who still remain in a three-way tussle for the last two spots inside the top six with RWW Giants and Lockhart. In contrast, the Tigers will have a different mindset with a top-two finish locked away and having the luxury of resting players if needed. The perennial powerhouse will be missing at least five players which will be music to the ears of Saints supporters.
Verdict: Osborne by nine points
