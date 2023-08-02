The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Five questions with Joel Mackie, Hume league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne coach Joel Mackie is focussed on having a fresh list to choose from in the countdown to finals.
Osborne coach Joel Mackie is focussed on having a fresh list to choose from in the countdown to finals.

FIVE QUESTIONS WITH JOEL MACKIE

Q: Osborne was missing George Alexander, Hayden Armstrong, Dan Madden, Sam Livingstone and Sam Rutland last weekend against the Brookers. Do you expect any of them to return this week?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.