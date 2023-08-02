Why university is a good time to start your own business

Some people associate university with having a valid reason to remain unemployed as you pull all-nighters studying, spend time on campus, meet new people, explore different kinds of relationships, and perhaps work a casual job not related to your field of study or participate in the gig economy to pay the bills. But many of us choose a degree for vocational reasons and hope to recoup what we spend on tuition fees by having a great job after graduating.

If you are studying a business qualification such as Southern Cross University's MBA online, you need to start thinking about what that degree is going towards. How will you distinguish yourself? One way is to complement the theoretical knowledge you're learning in your classes with practical experience from running a business.



Management is not the only path open to you if you study an MBA. However, if it is the path you are hoping to go down, and if you find it challenging to get hired into this type of position without managerial experience, you can employ yourself as the boss if you choose to start your own business. Let's explore reasons this phase of your life could be the right time to launch your business.

Relationships

Uni is an opportunity to meet people with different skills and interests. The soul of a startup company is not a physical building, a brand name, a logo, or a product - its existence relies on a network of relationships with people who add and receive value.



Despite the image of uni as a great social opportunity, not everyone finds it easy to make friends in this unfamiliar, potentially overwhelming, disempowering environment - but if you believe in your business idea, it can be a good excuse to connect with people to whom you might not otherwise know what to say.



Even if most new businesses don't survive, the framework of relationships you build to give your business the best possible chance at life can last a lifetime and help you in your future career in unexpected ways. There is truth to the cliche that who you know can be at least as important as what you know.

A good time to take risks

Whether you are a young person or a mature age student, going to university is a gamble. You are gambling that your future self will enjoy a career path you are still learning about. You are taking the bet that the skillset you are learning will be valuable once you finish your degree in a few years.



Therefore, it's likely you are in the right headspace to take risks, and perhaps you are still establishing yourself in life, and therefore you don't have as much to lose as you might feel you do when you are working a 9 to 5. Uni life is often associated with higher risk-taking behaviour for these reasons, and starting a business is only another risk and experiment, so this is a good time to find out whether it's something you enjoy.

Better grades

Since you are the one who chose your business idea and your course of study, they are likely linked. If so, rather than something that distracts you from studying or takes time from it, the real-world experience you attain by implementing your business idea could mean less time researching for assignments. You'll have effortless real-world case studies for essays you write for your degree subjects. You'll likely get better grades if you bring life experience to your assignments that your peers lack.

Once you graduate, maybe you won't have to job hunt

As mentioned above, choosing to study for a university degree is a risk. Companies can be short-sighted and often want to hire a known quantity, not be the guinea pig for someone who has just graduated and is looking for their first real job in their chosen field.



A high percentage of people who complete a degree never end up working in a field related to their degree. As a graduate, you might feel lucky to be hired by anyone, so you might feel forced to accept a job with an employer you are not particularly happy with.



Starting a business can mitigate these risks. If you succeed, you'll graduate and have a good job at a company you believe in. If you fail, you'll have a story to tell at interviews that will help distinguish you from other candidates.

Mentoring

University lecturers are often more passionate about your field than people who see it only as a way to make a living. These are people who read about innovations in the field, write theses, or do practical research into how to do things more effectively.



They might have a lot of experience in the industry and have industry contacts and knowledge of how similar ideas to your business have worked out in practice over the years. Many lecturers are very happy to book a time with you to discuss what you are trying to achieve in your business, and some see these kinds of opportunities as the most rewarding part of their job.



When you look at it that way, studying a degree without attempting at the same time to start your own business in your field, is a missed opportunity for learning. If you try to start your own business when you are not at university, it can be a lonely thing, and finding credible mentors can be one of the most difficult parts of this journey. By contrast, when you are in university, finding a great mentor can be as simple as sending an email to your lecturer or having a discussion with your lecturer after class.

