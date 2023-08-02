The Andrew Dale stable has created a slice of history after becoming the first trainer from outside the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) to snare the trainer's premiership.
In a thrilling finale to the title both Dale and Albury's Mitch Beer headed into the last meeting of the season at Corowa on Monday locked on 36 wins.
Neither trainer emerged with a winner to claim the premiership outright.
"It would have been good to be able to win it outright but Mitch had a great year too so I was really pleased to tie with him," Dale told The Daily Advertiser
"It's recognition of all the staff's hard work over the year and predominantly that's where we train a lot of our winners and we've always been like that so nothing will change for us in the future moving forward.
"We really enjoy those smaller country cup meetings. We look forward to them.
"Racing can be pretty arduous and pretty taxing so to go out to those places and you have a good day, it puts it all into perspective a bit."
Dale finished the season on 45 wins.
He also finished second in the Wangaratta trainer's premiership behind Ben Brisbourne who trained 49 winners for the season.
Beer trained 41 winners all-up with the stable claiming the two previous SDRA trainer's titles.
The jockey's premiership was also shared between Wagga's Danny Beasley and Gundagai product Billy Owen.
Owen held a two win lead over Beasley heading into the final meeting of the season at Corowa.
Beasley landed a winning double aboard Dancing In The Sky and Quinlan to draw level with Owen on 30 wins for the season.
Adding further merit to the win, Beasley only returned home early in the new year after a 15-year stint in Singapore and missed five months of the SDRA racing season.
Beasley wasn't fazed by sharing the title with Owen.
"I couldn't have picked a better person to share it with," Beasley said.
"I've got a lot of time for Billy, I've got a lot of respect for him as a rider and as a person so I couldn't be happier to share it with him.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It means a lot (to win). One thing about coming home, it was to give a bit back and it's been a great experience in the way racing has evolved and changed, I really feel like I'm representing the area.
"Like on Wagga Gold Cup day or go to Sydney for the Highways, I feel like I'm representing the town and SDRA.
"When I came home, I didn't know what to expect too much, I just wanted to come home, do well and be competitive and wherever that took me, it took me."
TRAINERS
36 - Mitch Beer, Andrew Dale
26 - Craig Weeding
19 - Donna Scott
18 - Ben Brisbourne
JOCKEYS
30 - Danny Beasley, Billy Owen
29 - Molly Bourke (a)
27 - Fiona Sandkuhl (a)
22 - Josh Richards
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.