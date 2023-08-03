A building known for selling timber and later glass is the now the home of a growing plaster business.
The former F.A Stow site on Mate Street in North Albury, which was occupied by glazier DLG until early in 2023, has been taken over by Creative Plasterers.
Director Cody Whittaker started the company with an office from his bedroom and four plaster installers.
As the business grew, he moved to a shed in South Albury, but now has more than 30 staff and is leasing a much larger site to operate from.
"It's been a big step up," he said.
"When I started eight years ago I was working out of my bedroom because it was my biggest room and I had an office in there. I worked from there for two years and everyone laughed at me.
"I started off with four blokes and we took on Mann Central and completed that with Joss. My next office was in a little shed (in South Albury) and everyone was piled in there, but now we've grown to this massive one.
"I could either go really big or grow a little bit and then I'm going to be looking for more space later on.
"This place just worked. It's central of Albury, it's on a main road and once the signs are up I think it will really kick-off."
Mr Whittaker wasn't unfamiliar with the building, having done plastering in the front office when it was DLG.
He is making the most of the extra space by expanding the venture to stock a wide range of building supplies from plaster to steel cladding and wants to compete with the bigger franchises.
"I was struggling to get supplies around here and we bought a truck and were getting it direct from Melbourne. We were selling it to other people already, so it was a no-brainer," he said.
"There's a lot of places around that just aren't supplying what Albury needs. Especially with the infrastructure going on.
"I seen it coming so we're now going to stock pretty much everything in building supplies and plaster supplies and just try and keep it up.
"It also helps us with keeping up to projects because we had nowhere to store it previously."
The land was first purchased by Frederick Alan Stow (known as Alan) in 1923 who built what became the family home on the corner of Mate and Buckingham streets.
Stow later established himself as a contractor and constructed distinctive houses with elements such as arched or corner verandahs and hip roofs.
It was owned by the family until 2002 when it was purchased by DLG, who moved from premises on Calimo Street and remained there until February 2023.
DLG owner Leanne Luhrs said the business had outgrown the former site and had benefited from its move to a property four times the size in a new industrial estate on Ceres Drive in Thurgoona, off Racecourse Road.
"When you've got 47 staff, there was no way 47 staff could fit in the car park there, and the trucks in and out," she said.
"We always thought we needed it for location, but in the end, no one could park around the area. We've decided to move out here and it's been the best decision we've made.
"The size of the Mate Street site fits in just the shed here. That was 4200 square metres and this site is 17,500.
"We didn't have the space, so we couldn't manufacture ahead of time. You had to manufacture a couple of days beforehand."
Mrs Luhrs said the new black and white colour scheme of the Mate Street building looked great.
"We were a bit worried when we put it on the market because I would have been really disappointed if somebody bought it to pull it down," she said.
"I heard that the gentleman that bought it actually liked that it was an art deco building. So it's really nice that it gets to stay."
Mr Whittaker is confident the move will allow him to further grow his business.
"We do plaster installs on the commercial side and some pretty big buildings. We did the fit out of the Northpoint Tower in Lavington, Gardens Medical Centre and we're doing work at Baranduda Fields at the moment," he said.
"We've got 25 installers and another six people on top of that. It keeps growing and we're trying to keep up with it."
Mr Whittaker said he planned to convert the front of the building into a showroom, while the bulk of the site is a warehouse for storage and sales of materials.
"We're going to do a fit out in here eventually to show what we sell and what we can do and have it half done so people can see how it's built," he said.
"We do have quite a few people come in who have tried things themselves and it just hasn't worked out well, but we can give them advice so they come out of it a bit easier.
"I could eventually do a trade school and set up an area to bring younger kids in to show them how to plaster."
Leasing agent Kristian Hopwood, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate, said it was nice to see Mate Street starting to fill up again.
"With a backbone of repeat business in the area leaving, it's nice to have another really good business coming through," he said.
"I have no doubt that Creative Plasterers will thrive there and in possibly 10 to 15 years, they might outgrow it and go somewhere bigger like DLG has."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
