A man accused of torching a Wodonga home has been arrested and remanded in custody.
Luke Williams, who is of no fixed place of abode, is accused of setting fire to a house on Marshall Street about 6pm on Tuesday.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the property, located near Gayview Drive.
The house, which is only a few years old, has been left uninhabitable.
It's alleged the fire caused about $400,000 in damage, with broken windows, black smoke stains, and roof damage visible at the site on Wednesday.
A nearby resident said they heard loud explosions as the fire started.
The neighbour thought he had heard a car crash, then heard three to four further loud bangs.
They looked outside and realised there was a large fire.
The man said there were arguments at the home and people often coming and going.
A crime scene was established following the incident.
Specialist arson and explosive squad investigators examined the house on Wednesday afternoon with Wodonga officers.
One forensic investigator could be seen removing aerosol cans and other items from the house.
Charge sheets note Williams, 42, was charged by a Wodonga detective on Tuesday.
He faces a single arson charge.
His lawyer told the Wodonga Magistrates Court Williams suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, and instructed he was diagnosed about 15 years ago.
He was due to receive an injection on Thursday and is prescribed tablets, which the lawyer told the court he doesn't reliably take.
"There will be no application for bail today," the legal representative told magistrate Ian Watkins.
Williams was remanded in custody.
The court heard a hand-up brief of evidence would be served on lawyers on September 28.
The 42-year-old will return to court on November 9.
A Fire and Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said crews responded to the blaze at 6.04pm.
"Crews arrived on scene to find a house involved in fire," the spokeswoman said.
"The fire was brought under control at 6.18pm.
"The fire was deemed suspicious, and the incident was handed to Victoria Police."
Anyone with information can call Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
