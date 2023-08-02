The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Arson charges after Marshall Street home in Wodonga destroyed by fire

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A specialist arson officer and a Wodonga detective examine the burnt out home on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Blair Thomson
A specialist arson officer and a Wodonga detective examine the burnt out home on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Blair Thomson

A man accused of torching a Wodonga home has been arrested and remanded in custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.