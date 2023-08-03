UPDATE: 4pm Thursday, August 3: Wodonga Council has said traffic lights would be installed at the Baranduda and Glenwood boulevard intersection later this year.
It comes after a woman driver believed to be in her 30s was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Baranduda around 8am Thursday, August 3.
Three fire trucks, two police cars and an ambulance were at the scene of the incident at the intersection of Baranduda and Glenwood boulevards.
A spokesperson from Ambulance Victoria said the woman was transported to Wodonga hospital "in a stable condition with an upper-body injury".
Wodonga police officer Richard Erskine said inquiries were still ongoing and only little information was available at this stage.
"Two vehicles collided with each other while one was executing a right-hand turn. One was transported to hospital with minor injuries," he said.
A spokesperson from Wodonga Council said the supervised school crossing would remain in place until the lights were operational, with "stage works scheduled for spring".
"The project is due for completion by the end of this year," the spokesperson said.
"The developer is undertaking the construction through an arrangement with the council."
EARLIER:
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash at a busy Baranduda intersection on Thursday, August 3.
Three fire trucks, two police cars and an ambulance are at the scene of the incident at the intersection of Baranduda and Glenwood boulevards.
Police are diverting traffic away from the crash, which reportedly occurred about 8am.
Paramedics assisted two adults and a child out of one of the vehicles involved, a white Nissan.
Traffic is moving slowly through the area.
MORE TO COME
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
