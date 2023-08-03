The Border Mail
Traffic lights will be installed in Barandua and Glenwood boulevards

UPDATE: 4pm Thursday, August 3: Wodonga Council has said traffic lights would be installed at the Baranduda and Glenwood boulevard intersection later this year.

