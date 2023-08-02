Two-car crash at busy Baranduda intersection delays morning traffic

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash at a busy Baranduda intersection on Thursday, August 3.
Three fire trucks, two police cars and an ambulance are at the scene of the incident at the intersection of Baranduda and Glenwood boulevards.
Police are diverting traffic away from the crash, which reportedly occurred about 8am.
Paramedics assisted two adults and a child out of one of the vehicles involved, a white Nissan.
Traffic is moving slowly through the area.
MORE TO COME
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
