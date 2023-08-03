BORDER MP Bill Tilley has invoked the 1960s No.1 song I've Been Everywhere to highlight the woeful state of roads in his North East electorate.
The Liberal politician adapted the number by Lucky Starr during a member's statement to the Victorian parliament on Wednesday August 3.
"With apologies to Lucky Starr and others, I have spent the winter recess on roads dodging potholes so deep that I lost a staff member in one," Mr Tilley said.
He then put on his singing voice and changed place names from the 1962 song to reflect the poor condition of roads.
"I've been everywhere, man," Mr Tilley sung.
"The roads are beyond repair, man.
"I've been to Towong, Sandy Creek, Leneva, Allans Flat, Norong, Baranduda, Kergunyah, Mitta Mitta, Bullioh, Stanley, Walwa, Corryong, Chiltern, Shelley, Pine Mountain and Burrowyne Tallandoon, Bruarong, Dartmouth, Browns Plains and even Koetong.
"These roads could bring down King Kong, man.
"I've been everywhere, man.
"The potholes are so deep you can drown, man.
"You cut 25 per cent of the budget share, man.
"But cars are breaking down, man.
"Seeing a road crew is rare, man.
"I've been everywhere, man.
"I've been to Wahgunyah, Beechworth, Kiewa, West Wodonga, Talgarno, Barnawartha, Gooramadda, Doolans Bend and even Thologolong, Rutherglen, Cudgewa, Bonegilla, Granya and Killara, Eskdale and Berringama, Gundowring, Tallandoon, Bandiana and Tallangatta, Biggara, Tangambalanga, Bethanga, what's the matter, man?
"I've been everywhere, man.
"I'd love the minister to visit, man.
"The roads up here are bare, man.
"She can breathe the mountain air, man.
"I'm happy to share, man.
"Please just show you care, man."
Mr Tilley's reference to the minister was to Melissa Horne who has the roads portfolio.
The Border Mail has contacted her office for a response.
