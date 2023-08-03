Corowa-Rutherglen has added what it hopes will prove to be two crucial pieces of the puzzle in the Roos' reset for 2024.
Both Tom O'Connor and Sam Carpenter recently committed to helping the club in off-field roles.
The next three months and the Roos' ability to recruit players looms as a critical time in regards to the future of the club.
Roos committeeman and former president John Elmore said the involvement of both O'Connor and Carpenter was a huge bonus as the club's reset nears flashpoint.
"Both Tom and Sam have come on board which we feel will be more than helpful," Elmore said.
"Sam obviously lives in Corowa, is a former player and has been good enough to offer his time and help mainly with recruiting.
"We feel Sam's knowledge will be of immense value to our coach Steve Owen.
"We are very happy with what Steve is already doing in regards to recruiting.
"He is doing a great job and we are talking to some very good people.
"Tom is a smart operator who has held some high-profile sports administration roles and we also feel his assistance will also prove invaluable."
The Roos are yet to officially announce any signings for next year.
"I would like to think we would be able to start announcing some recruits within the next fortnight," Elmore said.
"We are just trying to tie up a few loose ends at the moment.
"I can assure all the Roos' supporters and the wider football community that everybody involved in the reset is working very, very hard."
O'Connor has an intimate knowledge of the Ovens and Murray after serving as general manager for five years before stepping down from the role in 2012.
One of his biggest achievements during his tenure was the introduction of the grand final parade on the Friday before the grand final.
At its peak, it attracted 4000 fans in Yarrawonga during the Brendan Fevola era at JC Lowe Oval.
O'Connor then joined Racing Wodonga as its general manager and oversaw a record cup day crowd of more than 10,000 in 2019.
In a masterstroke for the club, O'Connor secured headline act Birds Of Tokyo as entertainment after the last race.
Most recently O'Connor served as CEO of Warrnambool Racing Club before returning to the Border this year with his wife and young family.
Carpenter is among the most respected players in the O&M after an outstanding career with both the Roos and Wangaratta Rovers.
He retired at the end of last year and resisted the temptation to head bush this season despite dozens of phone calls from district league clubs trying to sign the midfield star.
