The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victorian government to cut specialised teacher roles from 117 to 32

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
August 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wodonga mum Cynthea Bohun says the future of her legally blind daughter Zoe and other vulnerable Border children is jeopardised following proposed cuts to a service providing specialised teachers for disabled kids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.