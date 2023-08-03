Fresh Yackandandah Health vote now on the horizon

A SECOND meeting of Yackandandah Health members to vote on the organisation's future ownership is set to be held next month.
In June, members rejected a takeover bid by national aged care provider Apollo Care and a near new board has since been installed to oversee Yackandandah Health which has oversight of aged care, childcare and a medical clinic.
Board chair Patten Bridge says the federal government has extended its structural adjustment funding to the end of September, allowing the service to continue to operate in spite of financial difficulties.
Given that timeframe, a vote is likely to be held in the latter part of next month after consultation across August.
"There's nothing that has changed about the fact Yackandandah Health has signed an agreement with the federal government around a transfer of ownership - that still exists and there's no stepping back from that," Mr Bridge said.
That means a proposition will need to be put to the members and it may again involve Apollo Care with that business still showing interest in the enterprise.
"Apollo Care are very supportive of the community discussions about what are the best options," Mr Bridge said.
"It will be the responsibility of the board to nominate a preferred option because if we're trying to get a 75 per cent vote to allow things to proceed it needs to be a clear decision, but we haven't reached that point yet.
"If issues are unresolved voluntary administration always has to be an option, but it's not our preferred option."
Mr Bridge said those involved with childcare, aged care and the medical clinic will be asked to provide submissions on the future shape of operations.
Noting concerns expressed by medics in the lead-up to the June vote, Mr Bridge said: "The medical centre is very important to the community and the contribution of the doctors is greatly appreciated and we want to make sure their concerns are addressed in the model going forward."
The consultation, which will involve the wider community too, is designed to address concerns expressed in June.
"There was a bit of a sense that it was all a fait accompli and questions were left unanswered and we were really concerned and wanted a process for people to give us their views," Mr Bridge said.
A meeting is set to be held in early September, following the feedback process, to consider potential options before the date for the vote is determined.
Under Yackandandah Health's constitution, a notice period of 21 days is needed before a special general meeting.
Meanwhile, Mr Bridge has expressed his pleasure at a 96 per cent occupancy rate in aged care, reflecting that it shows patrons and their families have retained faith in the centre despite the state of flux.
He also noted Yackandandah Health was also inducting its first volunteers since the advent of COVID-19.
"It's a sign of a healthy relationship between Yackandandah Health and the community, which is so supportive of the ongoing services," Mr Bridge said.
