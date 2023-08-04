The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: The Voice referendum is the Prime Minister's personal crusade

By Letters to the Editor
August 4 2023 - 11:30am
Keynote speaker Warren Mundine addresses the crowd at the Wodonga forum on the Voice referendum on Sunday, July 30. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Referendum a personal crusade

I am with Warren Mundine and his "no" vote in the Voice referendum to be held later this year. Shadow Indigenous Affairs Minister Jacinta Price is also an advocate of the "no" vote.

