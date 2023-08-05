The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border charity Share The Dignity puts pink bins back in supermarkets

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
August 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolworths assistant store manager Delys Webster, Share The Dignity volunteer Jan Bedson, Woolworths Bakery Manager Kim Dexter and customer service manager Clarissa Elliott urge people to donate in store for the appeal. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
Woolworths assistant store manager Delys Webster, Share The Dignity volunteer Jan Bedson, Woolworths Bakery Manager Kim Dexter and customer service manager Clarissa Elliott urge people to donate in store for the appeal. Picture by Tara Trewhella.

Choosing between sanitary products or putting food on the table is a daily reality for some women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.