Choosing between sanitary products or putting food on the table is a daily reality for some women.
But Border charity Share The Dignity hopes to ease the burden through an appeal that kicked-off on Monday, July 31.
The campaign, part of a nationwide effort, asks people to fill bags or backpacks with essential items - pads, tampons, menstrual cups, period underwear, reusable pads or incontinence aids.
People are also being asked to provide a few little extras for women and girls experiencing poverty and hardship in the region.
Border-based Share The Dignity volunteer Jan Bedson said the charity had also supported women in the lead-up to Christmas.
But it was "important to continue to support the people in the community in need".
"The charity plays a big role in the community and has been responded to really well," she said.
Ms Bedson said bags filled the big pink boxes at Woolworths supermarkets across the region, but more were needed to help women and girls in need.
"It's a very humbling experience to be involved in and makes your heart sing when you pick the boxes back up," she said.
Ms Bedson said it was for anyone requiring help because "one box of tampons was not enough in a cycle".
"Some women don't have a choice and they're choosing between food or tampons," she said.
Since doing the campaign, Ms Bedson said it had opened her eyes to the harsh reality that women were facing every day.
The appeal was calling on people to donate period products for their biannual dignity drive to ensure no one "went without the most basic of essentials".
"Our dignity drives are so important to ensure those experiencing period poverty can manage their period with dignity," she said.
"Around 300 products were collected last year, it is good to see - we would love to beat that total this year."
Cr Edwards said it was important to continue supporting the appeal as women were having to create burdens that simply should not exist - trying to find the money to pay for their hygiene needs.
"A lot of people are struggling right now, it's important that their basic health needs are met," she said.
