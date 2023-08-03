It may be a case of better late than never for health service

On face value, people may be shocked to read that Apollo Care remains in the mix to take control of Yackandandah Health.
Just weeks after members rejected a takeover bid by the national aged care provider, a second meeting to vote on the North East organisation's future ownership is set to be held next month.
Concerns around the deal being "too quick and too late" were among the reasons it was voted down in June, but Yackandandah Health board chair Patten Bridge told The Border Mail the community had been able to gain a better understanding of a potential takeover in recent weeks.
Sixty-one per cent of voters were in favour of Apollo taking control but 75 per cent approval was needed for the takeover to occur.
With more members supporting the takeover than not, it means there isn't a massive gap to "bridge" for the board chair.
"Apollo Care are very supportive of the community discussions about what are the best options," Mr Bridge said.
"Voluntary administration always has to be an option, but it's not our preferred option."
Mr Bridge said those involved with childcare, aged care and the medical clinic will be asked to provide submissions on the future shape of operations.
Ultimately, that's what communities like to feel, that they've been heard, and their concerns taken seriously.
In the case of Yackandandah Health and Apollo Health, if the community overwhelmingly ends up supporting a takeover, it will be a case of better late than never.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
