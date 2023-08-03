Former AFL player George Horlin-Smith is looking to play as many games for Albury as possible.
The 30-year-old played the last of his 58 games at the elite level at the Gold Coast Suns in 2019, alongside Albury co-coach Anthony Miles.
He hadn't played football since until this year, devoting much of that time to his employment at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Sydney.
However, his tremendous friendship and respect for Miles resulted in him joining the club in January, where he's since played the three games.
"I'll definitely get some footy in, I'm not sure how many at this stage, I'll chat with 'Milesy' and 'Shauny' (fellow co-coach Shaun Daly) re availability," he suggested.
There's four rounds left until finals.
Despite his limited appearances, Horlin-Smith has quickly displayed his AFL background in the two games against Wangaratta and the other against Yarrawonga, the grand finalists of last season.
He kicked three goals and was the Tigers' best in their 13-point loss to Wangaratta in round five.
Given his extensive work commitments, it's an enormous compliment for Miles and the Tigers that Horlin-Smith is prepared to give up much of his spare time to play.
"I do (love it), it's just a really well-run club, really welcoming people, to come down and be a part of it has been great," he offered.
"That team environment has been something I've really enjoyed so far."
Albury trails ladder leaders Yarrawonga by a win, but the Pigeons have the round 16 bye, so the Tigers will have a chance to grab the minor premiership with percentage likely to separate the pair.
Yarrawonga has a percentage of 150.58, while Albury is 148.97.
The Tigers will start favourites at home tomorrow against fourth-placed Wangaratta Rovers, while the Pigeons will be hoping for a big win over second-bottom Myrtleford to extend its percentage lead.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.