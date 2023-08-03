The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury's George Horlin-Smith wants to play as many games as possible

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 3 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's George Horlin-Smith (centre) has impressed in his rare appearances, including the win over Wangaratta on July 22. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury's George Horlin-Smith (centre) has impressed in his rare appearances, including the win over Wangaratta on July 22. Picture by Mark Jesser

Former AFL player George Horlin-Smith is looking to play as many games for Albury as possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.