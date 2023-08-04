Torey Saisanid "loves having deep conversations with people".
She admits she's always had a fascination with how the brain works, and how people think and feel.
The 36-year-old Albury mother of two, who previously experienced post-natal depression with her first child, knew there was a void she wanted to fill when it came to helping others.
But it wasn't until she spotted a Lifeline banner during a lunch break one day that she said to her husband, "I think I've finally found something I'd love to do".
"And I've never looked back," she adds.
Torey has been a volunteer telephone crisis supporter for Lifeline for more than two years now.
When she first spoke to the Border Mail about juggling her commitments as a wife, mum and full-time worker to put in the training and time with Lifeline, Torey says she could never have expected the incredible and priceless benefits that would flow back to her as a person.
"It is such a rewarding volunteer space to be in," she enthuses.
"The thing about the training you receive - and the insights you gain - is that you can take it with you into everyday life.
"You can apply it in your own household and with family, friends and anyone who might need support in your world."
Lifeline Albury-Wodonga is looking for people - from all walks of life - who might be interested in becoming a volunteer crisis supporter for their 13 11 14 service.
Torey is quick to encourage anyone who has even toyed with the idea to attend an upcoming information session: either online on Wednesday, August 16 at 5.30pm or Saturday, August 16 from 10.30am at the Live Better building, 432 Townsend Street Albury.
Somewhere in Australia there is a new call to Lifeline every 30 seconds.
Each day Lifeline receives thousands of calls from people in the community who need someone caring to talk to.
Becoming one of Lifeline's 3500 crisis supporters provides an opportunity to make a real difference in your local community, says Lifeline Albury-Wodonga CEO Stacy Read.
The Lifeline training equips volunteer crisis supporters to provide immediate and short-term support to people in crisis.
"This includes helping the caller to relieve emotional distress, enable their coping skills, increase their safety, and make decisions," Stacy says.
"Crisis supporters also provide callers with a pathway to further care."
Torey says the training you receive is not only comprehensive ("you learn everything you need") but can be life-changing - both personally and professionally.
"It helps you in every day life to be a better human," she insists.
"Even if you never end up on the phones, this training provides incredible insight into how you can better relate to others and the fact that people just want to be heard."
"You don't always need to have the answers; what Lifeline does is listen!"
The most important skills you need to become a crisis supporter are a "little bit of empathy, a little bit of understanding and the ability to listen", according to Torey.
And while she admits it can be a heavy thing to listen to the issues and concerns of people in crisis, the emphasis Lifeline places on self-care for volunteers is exceptional.
"That is a big focus of the training and ongoing support," she says.
"There is not one shift where we are not asked, 'How are you feeling?'"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.