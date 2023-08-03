With their Swedish lineage, Yackandandah siblings Johann and Joakim Jarratt have arguably got the most unique christian names in the Tallangatta and district league.
So much so that most people don't even try pronouncing their names.
Johann revealed they are universally dubbed Ue (Johann) and Uke (Joakim), even by their own teammates.
"Mum (Mikaela) is Swedish, so we get our two funky names from her," Johann said.
"Our sister has got the worst one of all, Ellie.
"Most people can't pronounce our names so we mostly get called Ue and Uke.
"It's funny trying to listen to people try and pronounce our name and our nicknames are just something we cop on the chin."
Since making his senior debut in 2017 for the Roos while still eligible for thirds, Jarratt has established himself as a vital cog in the midfield.
The 22-year old has thrived under coach Darren Holmes who has the Roos sitting second with three rounds remaining.
Jarratt is set to notch his 100th match with the Roos next year and rates this as one of his best seasons so far.
"Personally I feel this has been one of my better seasons," he said.
"Mainly because I'm a bit fitter this year compared to previous seasons.
"I haven't got as big a tank as our captain though in Ben McIntosh who is a relentless running machine.
"I usually spend about half my time in the midfield and the other half rotating either up forward or on the bench.
"We are fortunate to have a fair bit of midfield depth this year and like to rotate fairly heavily and I usually swap with Harry McBurnie and Lachie Maslen.
"It seems to be working well."
The Roos face Beechworth on the road on the weekend with the pair also destined to meet in the qualifying final in the opening week of the finals series at Sandy Creek.
The pair produced one of the matches of the season in round six with plenty of momentum swings before the Roos prevailed by less than two goals.
"Beechworth on their home deck is always a tough task," he said.
"By all reports it will be a heavy deck, so we are expecting a close game.
"Personally I thought as a side we played our best footy so far this year when we played Beechworth last time.
"I know we are going to have to produce something similar to get the win on Saturday."
This time last season the Roos were out of finals contention.
But whoever wins out of the Roos and the Bushrangers on the weekend will earn the mantle as the biggest threat to flag favourite Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Jarratt said the buzz around the club in the countdown to finals has been in stark contrast to the corresponding time last year.
"This time last year we knew we couldn't make finals," he said.
"The buzz around the club is huge at the moment and you struggle to get a car park at home games.
"I reckon that home game against Kiewa-Sandy Creek recently was the biggest crowd I've seen during my time at the club."
