Indi MP Helen Haines seeks money for Albury Wodonga Health project

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 4 2023 - 9:00am
Helen Haines at a media conference speaking about the need for a new Border hospital in the lead-up to last year's federal election.
THE member for Indi wants the federal government to spend $250,000 investigating a proposal she says "will make Albury-Wodonga the regional health research and education capital of Australia".

