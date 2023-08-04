Fighting cancer, being transgender on the Border and a brush with death are among the stories shared at a youth gala dinner.
More than 100 people attended the second annual Hear Our Voices event, which aimed to celebrate young people in the community and recognise their stories.
A committee of young people organised the dinner at The Lincoln, Wodonga, on Friday, July 28, and 10 participants talked about their lives via filmed interviews on the big screen.
"The diversity of this year's interviewees was one of the highlights of the evening," a spokesperson said.
"We had a Catholic College student sharing her experience of being a transgender young person in Wodonga; a 16-year-old Wodonga Senior Secondary student talking about her battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.
"Congolese refugee Immaculate Nyasezerano talked about wanting a career in the police force and hoping to inspire other young African girls.
"Jackson Quilty told of his near-death experience when in August last year they discovered a blood clot in his arm with bits of it breaking off and going into his heart and lungs.
"He now has a new perspective on life and along with two mates they deliver a weekly podcast, The Friday Boys, trying to motivate and inspire other young people."
Year 8 Victory Lutheran College student Stella Brinsdon won six medals at the Australian Dragon Boat Championships held on the Causeway in April while Queen Scout, Cub and Rover leader Lily McQualter devotes up to 20 hours a week volunteering.
"I was provided a lot of opportunity in Scouts when I was younger, and I guess I have always chosen to volunteer so much because I feel like I want to also give other youth the opportunity to be involved," Lily said.
Gala attendee Bella Tomasi, who performed two songs, said she loved being part of the night.
"Amazing show of the diversity and uniqueness of youth, so many amazing and inspirational stories, and the committee should be incredibly proud of their hard work," she said.
One 88-year-old attendee found the evening "refreshing and informative".
"I learnt a lot," Dollenia said.
"My heart goes out to all of them, they are incredible."
The initiative is supported by Engage! funding. Youth Albury Wodonga, a not for profit community organisation, receives the funding and Albury Wodonga Community College is the event's major sponsor. The Mandala Project worked with the committee of young people to deliver the project.
The Hear Our Voices initiative continue next year with another committee of Border high school students planning and organising it. Anyone wishing to be involved can contact Anthony Nicholson from The Mandala project on 0435 910 357.
