Police have put a call out to anyone with dashcam footage to come forward after a driver was clocked more than 75kmh over the limit on the Hume Freeway on Thursday, August 3.
Just after 9am, police impounded a black hatchback after detecting it travelling at 186kmh between Wangaratta and Benalla.
The 20-year-old male driver was interviewed and may be charged in relation to multiple driving offences.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle is urged to contact Benalla police station on (03) 5760 0200.
