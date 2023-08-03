The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver caught more than 75kmh over the limit on Hume Freeway near Benalla

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police are calling for dashcam footage after this Black hatchback was detected at 186kmh on the Hume Freeway between Wangaratta and Benalla on Thursday, August 3. Picture by Victoria Police
Victoria Police are calling for dashcam footage after this Black hatchback was detected at 186kmh on the Hume Freeway between Wangaratta and Benalla on Thursday, August 3. Picture by Victoria Police

Police have put a call out to anyone with dashcam footage to come forward after a driver was clocked more than 75kmh over the limit on the Hume Freeway on Thursday, August 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.