Q: The Bushrangers were missing quite a few players last weekend. Who do you expect to return this week?
A: At this stage I'm fairly confident Mitch Anderson, Brent Ryan and Tristan Stead should all return. I think Kayde Surrey is probably another week away.
Q: With the forecast of rain on Friday, what kind of deck can we expect to see at Beechworth on Saturday?
A: No prizes for guessing it will be fairly heavy again. I don't think there is any rain around on Saturday but it will certainly be muddy.
Q: Last time you met Yackandandah in round six, it proved to be a cracking contest with plenty of momentum swings?
A: The clashes against Yackandandah and Kiewa have been the two best contests so far for sure. Last time against Yack they came out all guns blazing in the second quarter and we did something similar in the third. They probably ran out the game better in the end to hang on for a win.
Q: You look certain to meet Yackandandah in the qualifying final?
A: I'm looking forward to playing Yack on our home deck. They have got us at home for the past two years now, so it's probably about time that we got a bit of pay back.
Q: The most goals the Roos have conceded so far this year is 10 on two occasions for a loss against Kiewa and a draw against Chiltern. No doubt their defence is their biggest asset?
A: I didn't realise that stat but it is impressive. We might struggle to kick that on a heavy deck but we have got an even spread of goalkickers which makes it harder to defend against.
ROUND 16
Saturday, August 5
Rutherglen v Mitta Utd
Thurgoona v Chiltern
Tallangatta v Wod. Saints
Dederang-MB v Barnawartha
Beechworth v Yackandandah
Wahgunyah v Kiewa-SC
A preview of the qualifying final with the winner also set to claim the mantle as the biggest threat to flag favourite Kiewa-Sandy Creek. The heavy conditions will make it a slogfest and don't be surprised to see seven or eight goals a big enough score to win. The Bushrangers will welcome back three of their biggest names in Mitch Anderson, Brent Ryan and Tristan Stead and should get the job done at home.
Verdict: Beechworth by four points
