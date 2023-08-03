The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Five questions with Cam Fendyk, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Fendyk in action for the Bushrangers.
Cam Fendyk in action for the Bushrangers.

FIVE QUESTIONS WITH CAM FENDYK

Q: The Bushrangers were missing quite a few players last weekend. Who do you expect to return this week?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.