Albert's Melody has taken out Albury Racing Club's Horse of the Year honour.
The Kym Davison-trained galloper won the title with 12 points.
The six-year-old gelding was able to beat the Donna Scott-trained Improper on 11 points.
Altrove from the Rob Wellington was equal third on 10 points with the Ron Stubbs trained Bianco Vilano.
Albert's Melody was able to clinch the title with two wins and two second placings from seven starts on his home track.
Davison said Albert's Melody was an honest performer who tries hard.
"He was able to scrape in for the title after all those meetings over the winter months were called off," Davison said.
"I don't know if those other horses were up and going at the time and maybe could have won the title if those meetings weren't abandoned.
"But he had two wins and two placings at Albury which was enough to win.
"One of the owners in Albert's Melody was also in Overdue which won the SDRA Horse of the Year in 2018-19.
"Both Albert's Melody and Overdue are out of the same mare in Overture who has had five foals and two have won titles now, which is good for her breeding record.
"Overdue is retired now but ran third one year in an Albury Cup behind Green Sweet."
ALSO IN SPORT
Mitch Beer won the Albury trainers premiership.
Beer won the title with 74 points, from Donna Scott (47), Craig Weeding (32), Rob Wellington (26) and Andrew Dale (25).
Beer also tied with Dale in the SDRA trainer's title.
Danny Beasley and Fiona Sandkuhl tied on 53 points in the Albury jockeys title.
Sandkuhl enjoyed her best season yet in the saddle while Beasley has proven his class in the saddle since returning for a 15-year stint in Singapore.
Jett Stanley (49), Simon Miller (41) and Molly Bourke (35) rounded out the top five.
Beasley also drew in the SDRA jockey's premiership with Billy Owen.
Albury Racing Club is set to stage its first meeting of the new season on Tuesday, August 22.
