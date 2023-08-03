Residents have been forced to extinguish the flames after their cars were set alight in two separate Albury incidents on Thursday, August 3.
Police said emergency services were called to a home on Waratah Crescent, West Albury, about 12.30am following reports of a car fire.
"Neighbours alerted the residents after seeing flames coming from the car and they worked together to put the fire out," police said in a statement.
"In a separate incident, about 5.30am on the same day, the occupants of a home on Buckingham Street, North Albury, were awoken after they were alerted to their car on fire.
"They managed to extinguish the fire with assistance from neighbours."
Murray River Police District officers set up crime scenes at both locations and began investigating the cause of the fires, which are being treated as suspicious.
Anyone with information or has CCTV or dashcam vision can call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
