The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury police investigate two separate suspicious car fires

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated August 4 2023 - 8:25am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents have been forced to extinguish the flames after their cars were set alight in two separate Albury incidents on Thursday, August 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.