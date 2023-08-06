The Melbourne builder who had Beechworth residents bamboozled after erecting scaffolding around one of the town's most iconic buildings has revealed what is going behind the scenes.
Dome, a high-end building firm which specialises in restoring heritage buildings, said it was restoring the heritage-listed post office on Camp Street to its former glory.
Dome director Jamie Brockman told The Border Mail he was working with his client he described as "the new custodian" of the much-loved - and photographed - site.
"They're trying to restore the building back to its previous history," Mr Brockman said. "The old roof was in pretty bad condition, there were a lot of leaks inside that were damaging some of the finishes inside.
"Some of those historical significant items that are inside were getting damaged so we've basically stripped the roof and we're putting new slate tiles back on top.
"We're basically redoing all the roof plumbing, which is part and parcel of restoring the entire roof."
Mr Brockman said Dome was also conducting partial demolition of some of the non-original additions to the building that date back to the 1970s.
He said while the current plans were under way, he had no idea what lay in store for the future of the building.
"Anything that's not original is basically going to be stripped out," he said. "But anything original to the 1800s that is damaged is going to be restored.
"They want to basically restore it back to its former glory, there are no solid plans, they haven't formalised anything that they're doing, I don't even know, I don't know if they know yet."
He did, however, confirm that it was unlikely to be a big commercial project.
"We're working very closely with Heritage Victoria and we will need to get all sorts of clearance for them to the ideas, then we'll sort of know exactly what what they're planning on doing with it," he said.
"The clients hold the property because they love the property, they feel they're the custodians of the building and they want to preserve it and protect it - they're not planning on turning this into a McDonald's.
"This is a big part of our business, what we love doing is restoring historic buildings."
The building, constructed in 1870, was sold in August 2020 for $1,358,500 to a buyer who is working closely with Heritage Victoria which confirmed the new owner had sought permission to renovate the building with operations being supervised by "an experienced heritage architect".
