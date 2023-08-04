The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga Scout hall intruder stole food and drinks during break-in

By Wodonga Court
August 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reece James Stewart. File photo
Reece James Stewart. File photo

A man who broke into a Scout hall in Wodonga before stealing food was later woken by a family friend after falling asleep inside the building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.