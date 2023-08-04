A man who broke into a Scout hall in Wodonga before stealing food was later woken by a family friend after falling asleep inside the building.
Reece James Stewart forced entry to the property on Lawrence Street on February 27 or 28 this year.
After eating food and taking drinks, he fell asleep on a couch.
A Scout leader, who was a family friend of the unexpected intruder, found Stewart snoozing at 10.15am on the 28th.
He was asked why he was there and got up and left.
Police received a description of of Stewart, who was wearing a blue shirt and looking dishevelled, and found him near the intersection of Murphy Street and Melbourne Road.
He was aggressive while being arrested.
Police found marijuana on the 24-year-old, and he told police he had broken a window to enter to have somewhere safe to sleep.
Stewart also came to police attention on May 27 this year after attending a Wodonga Street property.
He loaded a green Hyundai with items in broad daylight, including building and gardening tools, a lawnmower, drills and an Esky from the home.
He claimed he'd been given permission to take the goods, which the victim denied.
The 24-year-old next targeted the Wodonga Catholic College building on Bowman Court on July 3.
He damaged a fence, removed lockers to make a shelter and burnt rubbish.
He was found at 7.30am with a wheelie bin full of possessions.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client was homeless at the time.
He said Stewart had worked in concreting, truck driving and as a foreman.
The wanted man was arrested after attending the Wodonga police station to get a statutory declaration signed.
He was placed on a good behaviour undertaking and must pay $570 in compensation for damage caused during his offending.
Stewart must also receive counselling.
