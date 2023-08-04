WODONGA'S mayor has argued a process to divide his council into wards is flawed.
Ron Mildren this week testified at a public hearing of the Electoral Representation Advisory Panel which is considering a plan to split Wodonga into seven single-councillor wards.
He said the premise of the process was wrong because only one model was being considered.
Cr Mildren said he believed under the Local Government Act, that in addition to single-council wards, the existing unsubdivided structure and multi-member divisions should also be considered.
He said the council believed the panel should be "reporting on all three options".
In another submission to the panel, former Victorian election candidate Dean Rossiter, who stood for the Liberal Democrats in Benambra last year, claimed wards will "cement a culture of furtiveness and undemocratic decision-making".
He argued it will reduce minority voices, comparing the switch to going from an Upper House voting system to a Lower House process where "you get no representation even if you win 49 per cent of the vote".
Mr Rossiter wrote that with councillors "NOT (sic)" required to live in their own ward "it will mean that a small group of influential people can stack the entire council by making it more difficult for dissenting voices to be elected".
"Wodonga Council NEEDS (sic) dissenting voices," he stated.
"Our council is rotten and needs representatives that will promote transparent and honest local government.
"These electoral changes will cement a culture of furtiveness and undemocratic decision making."
Mr Rossiter declared the change was the result of a Labor state government that was designed "to rig the council in a way that makes it more likely for major-party affiliated councillors to have more control over local government".
The Benambra Labor branch secretary Mitch Bridges submitted the move would expand representation.
"Shifting to this model will increase representation for areas beyond the city centre by ensuring that residents of each area will have equal representation on the council, meaning that no matter where you live in the area, you have suitable say in issues that affect our community," Mr Bridges wrote.
He rejected suggestions that having wards would make council political.
"Government on all levels is political, and shifting to change the area that councillors and candidates represent will not increase or decrease this effect, only ensures that each area has local representation," Mr Bridges stated.
"This change will introduce complexity to the operation of local government, but the benefit is fairer representation for those beyond the immediate Wodonga locality."
There was some support for divisions among the contributions.
Killara resident Darrell Gascoyne posited that it was "disgusting" that those, who do not live in Wodonga and come from NSW, could represent the city.
"We need wards to represent what we pay for with our overpriced rates," he pleaded.
Wodonga's Tracey Farrant backed wards.
"At present, the rural communities within the Wodonga Council area are rarely represented by elected officials," Ms Farrant wrote.
"The density of population supports the urban vote, often leaving the rural population with little to no vote."
A final report from the panel will be provided to the minister on August 30.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.