There's only four rounds left in the regular season and for the first time in many years, seven teams are genuine finals contenders. It's been the league's best season in recent memory, albeit also its most controversial with Wangaratta being stripped of last year's premiership after breaking the salary cap, while Corowa-Rutherglen's shock decision to withdraw, largely due to player numbers, has left a massive hole. League officials were forced to run with the same draw, meaning some clubs have been forced to go three weeks without a game. But on the field, it's been terrific, with the re-emergence of Wodonga and North Albury the feelgood stories. There's also been more upsets than in the past 10 years combined, which has the league buzzing. Andrew Moir takes a look at the run home.
THE SUMMARY: Given that number of upsets, it's difficult to predict the last month. However, if you are a betting person, percentage will decide the minor premiership between Yarrawonga and Albury, Wangaratta and Wangaratta Rovers will remain in third and fourth respectively, while percentage will also decide whether Wodonga snaps a 14-year finals drought or Lavington leapfrogs it.
YARRAWONGA (44 points, 150.58%)
ROUND 15: Myrtleford (h)
ROUND 16: Bye
ROUND 17: Wangaratta Rovers (h)
ROUND 18: Wodonga (a)
THE CRUCIAL MATCH: Wangaratta Rovers. The Hawks stunned Yarrawonga with a 32-point home win on June 3 and that was the latter's last loss.
THE FINAL WORD: If the top three - Yarrawonga, Albury and Wangaratta - are all fit, it's single-figure margins. But Yarrawonga has the highest number of A graders with nine - Harry and Willie Wheeler, Mark Whiley, Cam Wilson, Leigh Williams, Michael Gibbons, Lach Howe, Nick Fothergill and Leigh Masters. The Pigeons also have the best midfield, but they will be sweating on Harry Wheeler being available with his knee injury as his combination of skill and tenaciousness will be crucial in September.
PREDICTION: Premiers
ALBURY (40, 148.97%)
ROUND 15; Wangaratta Rovers (h)
ROUND 16: Wodonga Raiders (a)
ROUND 17: Wodonga (h)
ROUND 18: Lavington (a)
THE CRUCIAL MATCH: Lavington. The pair is great rivals and the Panthers fell by only one point in round nine, albeit Albury was without a handful of stars, including Lucas Conlan and Anthony Miles, and kicked 6.21 to 8.8.
THE FINAL WORD: The late inclusion of co-coach Anthony Miles and likely finals addition of George Horlin-Smith, former team-mates at the Gold Coast Suns, has Albury primed to end its finals hoodoo, having lost four straight since claiming the 2018 flag.
PREDICTION: Runner-up
WANGARATTA (32, 142.78%)
ROUND 15: Wodonga Raiders (h)
ROUND 16: Lavington (a)
ROUND 17: Myrtleford (h)
ROUND 18: Bye
THE CRUCIAL MATCH: Lavington. The Pies have a stack of injuries, mainly to their veterans, and it's unlikely any will return next weekend. They should be able to hold on for third, but if Rovers get hot over the last month, the arch rivals could pip them.
THE FINAL WORD: Prior to the last round loss to Albury, the Pies were joint premiership favourites. In an incredible run of bad luck, they played the last 50 minutes with only 17 players as five players were forced off. It's simple, if the bulk of those players return at peak fitness, they can win the flag. If they don't, they're shot, as evidenced by the 49-point loss to Albury, their third biggest since returning as a force in 2017.
PREDICTION: Third
WANGARATTA ROVERS (32, 108.11%)
ROUND 15: Albury (a)
ROUND 16: Wodonga (h)
ROUND 17: Yarrawonga (a)
ROUND 18: North Albury (h)
THE CRUCIAL MATCH: Albury. If the Hawks can cause an upset, they would stand a rough chance of ousting Wangaratta from the double chance and it's been 20 years since a team (Corowa-Rutherglen) won from the elimination final.
THE FINAL WORD: Will the real Rovers stand up? They've beaten Wangaratta (round two) and Yarrawonga (round eight), but that shock loss to North Albury a week later shows there's too much of a gap between the good and bad Rovers. Depending on Wangaratta's injuries, don't be surprised if the league's biggest rivals meet in the first semi. If they do, it will be the first time the pair has met in a final since the 1989 first semi where Rovers won by 112 points. Anyone associated with the league would love to see a Wangaratta-Rovers final.
PREDICTION: Fourth
WODONGA (28, 118.60%)
ROUND 15: Bye
ROUND 16: Wangaratta Rovers (a)
ROUND 17: Albury (a)
ROUND 18: Yarrawonga (h)
THE CRUCIAL MATCH: Wangaratta Rovers. If the Bulldogs win, it should be enough to snap the league's longest finals drought, stretching back to 2009. Every player should treat it like their last game.
THE FINAL WORD: You could argue the next month will have an impact on next year. The Bulldogs won their first five games, but if results go as expected, they will finish with two wins from their last 11 games - and still potentially play finals. Wodonga simply has to make it and carry that momentum into next year. If they fall, all momentum is lost, although the club will have a new coach, which adds a different dynamic.
PREDICTION: Fifth
LAVINGTON (20, 99.30%)
ROUND 15: North Albury (a)
ROUND 16: Wangaratta (h)
ROUND 17: Wodonga Raiders (a)
ROUND 18: Albury (h)
THE CRUCIAL MATCH: North Albury. It's the biggest clash between the pair in almost 20 years. If the Panthers lose, they would then have to beat Wangaratta. However, given Wangaratta's worrying injury toll, there's no better time to face the grand final winners.
FINAL WORD: If the Panthers don't make it, they will regret three games. The season-opener against Wodonga (24 scoring shots to 20, six-point loss) and the two against Rovers (30 scoring shots to 22, seven-point loss) and (25 scoring shots to 16, six-point loss). They trail Wodonga by a percentage of 19.30, so that could also prove decisive.
PREDICTION: Sixth
NORTH ALBURY (20, 72.63%)
ROUND 15: Lavington (h)
ROUND 16: Myrtleford (a)
ROUND 17: Bye
ROUND 18: Wangaratta Rovers (a)
THE CRUCIAL MATCH: Lavington. The Panthers don't have a leading key forward, so the Hoppers have the advantage in Josh Minogue. When they last met, Lavington won 7.14 (56) to 5.15 (45), with Minogue kicking a host of behinds in the second half.
THE FINAL WORD: North Albury hasn't played with expectation since its last finals appearance in 2015, so does it struggle with that or as a young team does it simply not think about pressure and plays with freedom?
PREDICTION: Seventh
MYRTLEFORD (4, 61.52%)
ROUND 15: Yarrawonga (a)
ROUND 16: North Albury (h)
ROUND 17: Wangaratta (a)
ROUND 18: Wodonga Raiders (h)
THE CRUCIAL MATCH: Raiders. The visitors snared their only win of the season through a Harley Bennell-inspired four-goal effort against Myrtleford in round nine.
THE FINAL WORD: That round 18 clash will decide the wooden spoon and there's no greater motivator, when you can't play finals. Given there will be no Bennell (seemingly) and the Saints are home, they will start slight favourites.
PREDICTION: Eighth
WODONGA RAIDERS (4, 49.88%)
ROUND 15: Wangaratta (a)
ROUND 16: Albury (h)
ROUND 17: Lavington (h)
ROUND 18: Myrtleford (a)
THE CRUCIAL MATCH: See above re Myrtleford.
THE FINAL WORD: If any of Raiders' big three - Cam Ellis-Yolmen,Tom Bracher and Ned Conway - have the slightest injury over the coming weeks, rest them for one last effort against the Saints.
PREDICTION: Ninth
