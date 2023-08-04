There's only four rounds left in the regular season and for the first time in many years, seven teams are genuine finals contenders. It's been the league's best season in recent memory, albeit also its most controversial with Wangaratta being stripped of last year's premiership after breaking the salary cap, while Corowa-Rutherglen's shock decision to withdraw, largely due to player numbers, has left a massive hole. League officials were forced to run with the same draw, meaning some clubs have been forced to go three weeks without a game. But on the field, it's been terrific, with the re-emergence of Wodonga and North Albury the feelgood stories. There's also been more upsets than in the past 10 years combined, which has the league buzzing. Andrew Moir takes a look at the run home.