The Ovens and Murray Football League heads into the final four rounds

Andrew Moir
August 4 2023 - 4:00pm
Wangaratta's dreams of winning back the title it lost last year, due to a salary cap breach, will largely depend on its long injury list. Gun midfielder Jackson Clarke (front) is out for the year after surgery to repair a Lisfranc (foot) fracture, while forwards Michael Newton (standing near fence at the back) and Ben Reid (sitting, with headphones on) are battling injury. Rep defender Jamie Anderson (sitting at back) won't play this year after injuring his knee late last year. Picture by Mark Jesser
There's only four rounds left in the regular season and for the first time in many years, seven teams are genuine finals contenders. It's been the league's best season in recent memory, albeit also its most controversial with Wangaratta being stripped of last year's premiership after breaking the salary cap, while Corowa-Rutherglen's shock decision to withdraw, largely due to player numbers, has left a massive hole. League officials were forced to run with the same draw, meaning some clubs have been forced to go three weeks without a game. But on the field, it's been terrific, with the re-emergence of Wodonga and North Albury the feelgood stories. There's also been more upsets than in the past 10 years combined, which has the league buzzing. Andrew Moir takes a look at the run home.

