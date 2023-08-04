Nine rising stars of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association have been called up by NSW Country ahead of the National Youth Championships.
Albury Hotspurs duo Muireann Kilroy and Indy Wishart are in the U14 girls squad alongside Myrtleford's Sienna Alam, while Ben Sredojevic (Albury City), Reuben Haley (Cobram) and Salim Saleh (Wodonga Heart) have made the U15 boys squad.
Albury United goalkeeper Elsa Wilkinson is joined in the U16 girls squad by Wangaratta's Ruby Snowdon and another Hotspurs player, Rylee Steele.
Jonathon Hassan, of Murray United and previously with Heart, has been picked in the U16 boys squad and Elisha Wild - now playing most of her club football for Canberra United Academy but having also made cameo appearances for Hotspurs this season - will play for the ACT under-16 girls.
To have 10 players representing eight of our clubs is a huge compliment to not only the local talent but level of coaching the players receive.
For Wilkinson, who started pre-season playing in defence, earning the No.1 jersey at state level is an incredible achievement.
"To personally reflect on my season, development-wise, is mind boggling," she said.
"It's been a blur as all my weeks and weekends have been filled with tournaments, trainings and games.
"My development could not have have gone the way it has without coach Mike Zielinski.
"He took me in at the start of the season and has dedicated so much time to developing my skills as a goal keeper.
"Training with multiple teams and coaches is also a great way to develop a wide range of knowledge and different perspectives for the game.
"Whether it's club training, specialist goalkeeper training, training with the men or TSP (the Football NSW talent support pogram) everything is development and this has been a key factor for me."
Wilkinson has tasted Division 1 women's football with United as well as making strong connections in the AWFA U16 girls rep side.
"Seeing my name as the starting goalkeeper for the NSW Country squad has not only validated my hard work throughout this season but allowed me to experience new opportunities and hopefully this will lead to more exposure to further development," she said.
"It's definitely been a season of success and I can confidently say I have exceeded my goals for this year.
"Watching the Matildas in the World Cup has given me something to aim for and be influenced by.
"As a developing player in country NSW and being able to listen to their stories of how they got where they are today definitely motivates me and should hopefully inspire other girls to keep playing soccer whether it's for community, fun or taking it further."
AWFA trio Cooper Howard, Pieter Maas and Sam Hurlston have been named as shadow players for the under-15 boys squad.
This year's National Youth Championships will be held across Wollongong and wider Sydney from October 2-13.
