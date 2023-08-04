A Lavington woman had police listening in to her conversations when she used a mobile phone to carry out methamphetamine deals on 22 occasions.
Albury Local Court has heard how police successfully obtained a warrant to intercept the calls to the phone that was used by Amanda Hood and her co-offender, Aaron Cescon.
In one deal, Hood agreed to supply seven grams of methamphetamine to a buyer for $2000.
Most of the deals, magistrate Melissa Humphreys was told, were for amounts varying from 0.1 grams to 0.5 grams.
Hood, 39, of Brookfield Mews, has pleaded guilty to two separate charge sequences, including supply a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, multiple possession of a prohibited drug counts and dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
That last charge related to Hood, who police said was also known by the surname of Langley, defrauding a federal government scheme to help NSW flood victims.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes submitted to Ms Humphreys that while his client's offending had crossed the threshold for a sentence of imprisonment, this could be served by way of an intensive corrections order.
Mr Keenes said Hood's co-accused had received a nine-month intensive corrections order.
Police told the court how the Murray River Police District drug unit began investigating the supply of prohibited drugs in June, 2022, dubbing the probe "Strike Force Gallinule".
This quickly identified Hood as being involved in supply, along with Cescon.
The telecommunications warrant stated how Hood and Cescon were using the same phone "to facilitate the purchase and supply of methamphetamine in and around the Albury area".
The phone was registered in the name of another woman, related to Hood, who lived in the outer northern Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn.
"From June 11, 2022, to July 27, 2022, the accused was involved in supplying methamphetamine on 22 occasions," police said.
"She also, on one of those occasions, agreed to facilitate the supply of cannabis leaf."
For example, on June 11 Hood brokered six deals for methamphetamine ranging in weight from 0.1 grams to 0.5 grams.
On the deception count, police told of how a claim in Hood's name was submitted with Services Australia on March 16, 2022.
That was for an Australian government disaster recovery payment related to floods in NSW.
Hood provided an address of Lismore Heights, in the far north-east of NSW, but she had "never lived there".
The claim she submitted claimed Hood had "lost her home, her car and her personal property".
As a result, Hood received a $1000 payment followed by two more $1000 payments on March 23 and 30, 2022.
Ms Humphreys said she required further time to consider the issue of parity with the sentence handed down to Hood's co-offender on the drug matters.
Hood will be sentenced on August 21.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.