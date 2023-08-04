Two close-knit siblings will resume their rivalry today.
Yarrawonga's Laura Ryan will host older sister Georgia's Myrtleford outfit.
With four rounds left, the home team has a two-game break on Wangaratta and should capture the minor premiership, while the Saints are battling Wangaratta, Wodonga Raiders and Lavington for the final two double chance spots.
The pair also met in round six where Yarrawonga had a 21-goal win,
"We never opposed each other directly, we both played wing defence, we only had a little bit of crossover, Georgia will probably tell you I made a couple of attempts to steal an intercept, but was unsuccessful," Laura laughed.
It's quickly obvious the pair loves each other's company.
"Yeah, we're pretty close, we're from a big family, there's five of us and we've all spent lots of time together playing sports, we're all pretty connected and certainly spend plenty of time together," Laura suggested.
The 25-year-old is the middle child, while Georgia, who turns 28 next month, is second.
The family grew up at Strathmerton, around 40 minutes west of Yarrawonga.
Georgia played with Yarrawonga in latter high school, but has only returned to the sport as a player this year, largely due to her shift commitments in the police force.
Georgia was an assistant coach at Shepparton Bears in the Goulburn Valley League, where Laura spent seven years, but when her older sister landed Tatura's A grade job, Laura followed her across in the second year and finished runner-up in the league medal.
The pair has a great respect for each other, as evidenced when Laura was asked who's the better player?
"(Laughs) You can't ask that surely, I don't think I can answer that, I better not," she replied.
When told, Georgia wasn't surprised.
"I knew Laura would say that, I know her too well," she offered.
Interestingly, when Georgia finishes shift work this morning, she will drive to Laura's place in Yarrawonga and have a sleep before coaching the C grade and playing at lunchtime.
"We'll talk netball after every weekend," Georgia suggested.
"Like after the 'Lavi' game (which was Yarrawonga's first loss a fortnight ago), I looked up the score and messaged her and said, 'dude, is that score right'?.
"I would normally critique both of us."
Despite the obvious love and respect the siblings share, there's still room for some gentle family ribbing.
"Laura is the golden child, she doesn't agree that she's the golden child, but she definitely is," Georgia laughs.
