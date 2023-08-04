The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sisters Georgia (Myrtleford) and Laura Ryan (Yarrawonga) will play

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
August 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Ryan (left) will face younger sister Laura, just as the pair did for Myrtleford and Yarrawonga respectively in round six (inset). Main picture (left) by Mark Jesser
Georgia Ryan (left) will face younger sister Laura, just as the pair did for Myrtleford and Yarrawonga respectively in round six (inset). Main picture (left) by Mark Jesser

Two close-knit siblings will resume their rivalry today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.