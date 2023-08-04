The Border Mail
Driver overtakes Wodonga police car at double the speed limit near Birallee

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:13pm
The man will face court at a later date. File photo
A probationary driver has been clocked at more than 120km/h after overtaking a police car on a busy Wodonga street.

