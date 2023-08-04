A probationary driver has been clocked at more than 120km/h after overtaking a police car on a busy Wodonga street.
The Wodonga man, 27, sped past the unmarked police car on Melrose Drive about 10.30am on Wednesday.
Police had been in the Highway Patrol vehicle, travelling south, near the Birallee shopping complex.
The driver sped past the officers and was clocked at 121km/h.
Police pulled over the vehicle and spoke to the 27-year-old motorist.
The man's car, which was unroadworthy, was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1115.
The man will face court at a later date on charges of speeding and driving at a speed dangerous.
The detected speed carries an automatic driving ban of 12 months.
Senior Constable Adam Presutti said travelling at 121km/h in a 60km/h zone was "ridiculous".
"He's a risk to himself and other road users," he said.
"That behaviour and matter of driving will not be tolerated".
