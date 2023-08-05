He couldn't break into the house by going through a side fence so the following night an Albury man returned with an angle grinder.
The owner of property had heard noise coming from out the back and on investigating, saw Jason Christopher Maxwell Webb hard at work.
Webb was trying to cut around a padlock on a gate to the rear section of a side fence, Albury Local Court has heard.
Early the previous morning he had failed to force open a side gate.
Police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that CCTV footage at the property showed Webb walk back to his car to retrieve a hammer, which he then used to smash two cameras.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes submitted to Ms Humphreys that his client had a brick thrown at him by the complainant, leaving him with a massive wound on his head that required 50 stitches.
Webb, wearing a substantial bandage that covered much of his head, leaving only his face bare, has faced court via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
The 51-year-old, of Smollett Street, pleaded guilty to stalking or intimidation and three charges of destroy or damage property.
Police told the court how a man who was the victim of the offending had previously been in an 11-year relationship with Webb's niece, though this ended four years ago.
Webb had known the man for about 15 years.
The man was now in a relationship with another woman, the pair sharing a home with his son.
CCTV footage at their home captured Webb arriving at their house on July 28 about 5.20am.
He tried to enter through the side gate and then attacked the cameras.
The woman's Suzuki vehicle was parked at the time in a side driveway.
When she returned to the car about 2.30pm that day she discovered all four tyres had been slashed.
The following night, about 8 o'clock, the man heard a noise coming from the fence "and saw the accused using an angle grinder to cut into the fence near the lock".
He yelled at Webb, who yelled back: "You're dead, c---."
The man called out to his partner to contact the police. As this happened, Webb walked back to his car then yelled: "Leave me or I'll kill ya".
Webb's actions left the man feeling apprehensive, as he believed he owned weapons and might return to the property.
Police later took statements from the victims and then, on July 30 about 7.30pm, went to Albury hospital "due to a male acting in an aggressive matter".
They identified the man as Webb, who they arrested.
Ms Humphreys imposed a nine-month jail term on Webb, who must serve the term in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
As part of the order he must also complete 70 hours of unpaid community work.
