The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man who intimidated resident appears in court with head swathed in bandage

By Albury Court
August 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury man Jason Christopher Maxwell Webb used a hammer to smash two CCTV cameras capturing him trying to break into a property.
Albury man Jason Christopher Maxwell Webb used a hammer to smash two CCTV cameras capturing him trying to break into a property.

He couldn't break into the house by going through a side fence so the following night an Albury man returned with an angle grinder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.