The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Heavily drunken man rescued after getting lost in bush at Mount Hotham

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 4 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency workers in the Alpine region. File photo
Emergency workers in the Alpine region. File photo

Emergency workers have rescued a heavily intoxicated man who got lost while walking to his accommodation on Mount Hotham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.