Had a meat cleaver in the boot, 'ice' pipe in a bag on the back seat of his car

Two hearings on a series of contested charges have delayed the sentencing of a man found with a meat cleaver in his car.
North Albury resident Anthony Floyd pleaded guilty to the charges of custody of a knife in a public place and possession of equipment used to administer a prohibited drug.
But defence lawyer Angus Lingham successfully asked for an adjournment of sentencing because of the other, unrelated charges.
Mr Lingham told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that Floyd, who was not before the court, had two other hearing matters.
He said these were expected to be resolved without the hearings needing to go ahead, so it was likely a week's adjournment would then allow for sentencing on the three charge sequences.
It was suggested he was rushing a sick dog to a veterinary surgery.
The knife incident stemmed from an incident that took place a few weeks' earlier on April 4.
The court was told police stopped a car for roadside testing in Thurgoona Street, Albury, about 11.10pm.
Floyd was driving and had a woman with him in the front passenger seat.
He gave negative results to alcohol and illicit drug tests, but police checks revealed Floyd was "known for drug and firearms offences".
Floyd agreed to a police request to be searched, which did not uncover anything.
But police found a small backpack in the back seat inside which was an "ice" pipe, which Floyd admitted he planned using again to smoke methamphetamine.
Police then moved their attention to the boot of the car, finding another bag from which they recovered a meat cleaver with a 29-centimetre handle and a sharpened blade with a diameter of 6.5 centimetres.
Floyd told police he had owned the meat cleaver from when he once worked as a truck driver.
He will be sentenced on Tuesday, August 8.
