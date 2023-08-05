The Border Mail
North Albury man admits to charges, 'might do same' on others before hearings

By Albury Court
August 6 2023 - 8:00am
Had a meat cleaver in the boot, 'ice' pipe in a bag on the back seat of his car
Two hearings on a series of contested charges have delayed the sentencing of a man found with a meat cleaver in his car.

