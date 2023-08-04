Corowa-Rutherglen says the player points system needs tweaking, in the wake of the club's increase for next year.
The Roos have been allocated 60 player points as they target a return after being forced into recess this season, due to a player shortage and last year's floods, which left their facilities unusable.
AFL North East Border also announced the Roos will also have a salary cap increase of $25,000 above the maximum for 2024.
"AFL North East Border (AFLNEB) can confirm that Corowa-Rutherglen Football Netball Club (CRFNC) will be provided with extra support in regards to the Community Club Sustainability Program (CCSP) as they endeavour to return to competition in the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League (OMFNL)," a press release stated.
AFLNEB made its decision in consultation with the club, OMFNL and the AFL Victoria CCSP Advisory Panel.
"AFLNEB believes the above outcomes can support the club in its efforts to return to competing in the OMFNL for the 2024 season in a sustainable manner and removes any potential barriers regarding the CCSP."
O and M clubs have a base limit of 40 points, but four of this year's outfits have extra points.
North Albury has 46, Wodonga 44, while Myrtleford and Wodonga Raiders have 42 apiece.
Points are awarded on a number of factors, particularly performance over an extended period.
Roos' vice-president Craig Spencer stressed the points system plays a vital role, but is calling for other changes.
"If you want to equalise the competition you have to reduce points off the top teams," he suggested.
"I've said this a number of times at our own meetings and in meetings with the Ovens and Murray and AFL North East Border.
"If the two grand final teams lost two points each and the team which finished third lost a point that would help us to eventually catch up.
"Giving us extra points won't be very helpful if we can't raise the money required to put players of that points level on the field. It would also force us to go outside our salary cap, as I don't believe you can field a team with 60 points for $150,000."
The Roos haven't won a final since the 2003 premiership.
This season's salary cap is $125,000, but no decision on next year's limit will be made until later this month.
"We were very supportive of the wind back from $180,000 due to COVID," Spencer added,
"At $180,000 we struggled to raise the money to pay the players that much, but at its current rate, we can raise that money."
While everyone associated with the league is desperate for the Roos to return and regain its 10th club, therefore eliminating the bye, they face an enormous task of needing to sign players while the bulk are purely focused on this year's finals at their respective clubs.
