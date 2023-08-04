Twin City will honour its founding father in a special ceremony on Sunday.
Wanderers will officially unveil the renamed Ivan Janissen Memorial Pitch at Kelly Park to mark 50 years since Janissen set up the club.
Janissen was inducted into AWFA's Hall of Fame earlier this year and Twin City president Sam Wilson was thrilled to announce a further tribute.
"Ivan was the person who started it all," Wilson said.
"He was the first president, he was involved with the club for about 30 years and then he moved on to refereeing and association stuff.
"The 50-year anniversary of our club is the perfect time to recognise his contribution to Twin City - and not only him but his family as well.
"We'll have 15-20 members of his family here to do the unveiling which is fitting."
The ceremony, at 12.30pm, will follow Twin City's 50-year anniversary function on Saturday night.
"We're extremely proud to hit this milestone," Wilson said.
"We've got all our juniors coming through now, taking that custody and running with it.
"They're starting to get really involved in the club and become those pivotal members to go forward into the future.
"We've got a good foundation to build on and we're looking to have seniors back next year.
"The changes we've made within the club have definitely raised some eyebrows within the association and there's people who are really keen to come and join that effort."
