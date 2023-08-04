Albury flights to and from the Sunshine and Gold Coasts can now be booked for summer travel from $79 per person one way.
Budget airline Bonza announced its new flights on sale on Friday, August 4, after revealing its plans for a Gold Coast base, subject to regulatory approval, earlier in the week.
The Albury-Gold Coast flights will be on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while journeys to the Sunshine Coast are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday (from September 13) and Friday.
Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said all 33 routes to 17 destinations were now on sale.
"Whether it's catching the Australian Open in Melbourne, devouring Mooloolaba prawns on the Sunshine Coast, sailing in the Whitsundays or getting out on the Murray River in Mildura and Albury, holidays that don't cost a packet are now at our fingertips," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.