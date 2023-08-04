The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

GPS helps police locate missing Albury hunter in the Upper Murray

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 4 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man became lost in rough terrain in the Upper Murray. File photo
The man became lost in rough terrain in the Upper Murray. File photo

A hunter has been rescued while going missing in cold conditions in the Upper Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.