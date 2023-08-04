GPS helps police locate missing Albury hunter in the Upper Murray

A hunter has been rescued while going missing in cold conditions in the Upper Murray.
Police were alerted in the early hours of Monday morning.
A 70-year-old Albury man had been on a solo hunting trip and had been due to return home by 5pm on Sunday.
He wasn't planning to stay overnight and had no camping equipment or supplies.
The man had a Garmin GPS and was able to send his GPS coordinates to his wife, who alerted police about 2am on Monday.
Police managed to get within 300 meters of the man by about 5am, but were prevented from reaching him due to the terrain.
They left and approached from another direction, and were able to locate the man about 8am.
"The male was in good health and spirits although cold and he was able to walk out with police," Sergeant Tim Mooney said.
"In this instance the man was located by experienced police members relatively quickly, he had a GPS which was invaluable in being able to locate him and the weather conditions were to his advantage.
"It is however a reminder that the bush is not to be underestimated and some people can become disoriented and lost quite easily.
"We would recommend that even for a short trip that you should always carry appropriate equipment and supplies in the event the unexpected occurs.
"This will ensure your chances of survival will be much greater"
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.