Two talented youngsters from Albury Wodonga Yacht Club have been selected to compete overseas.
Walla's Connor Inglis and Table Top's Stirling Marshall will contest the Qingdao International Optimist Training Camp and Regatta in China, starting Wednesday, August 9.
"They are both wonderful ambassadors for sailing and for the Albury Wodonga Yacht Club in general," AWYC Commodore Phil Clements said.
"This training opportunity is a wonderful reward for their dedication and enthusiasm, and we look forward to hearing all about their adventures on their return."
Connor, 13, is in year eight at Walla's St Paul's College.
"A flyer came into mum's work about the 'tackers' program," he explained of his starting point in the sport.
'Tackers' is a fun, games-based introductory program for children.
Stirling, who's 11 and in year six at Table Top Public School, was taught sailing by his father.
"I like going fast and hiking out of the boat, which is pretty much leaning out," he said.
The pair will join four other sailors to represent Australia.
"I like the unpredictable nature of the weather, you never know what to expect, it can be different all the time and gives you a new challenge each day," Connor suggested.
The pair will compete against other sailors from around the world and experience their own 'Olympic-feel' as they stay in the accommodation used for the 2008 Beijing Games.
The youngsters have also won AWYC's Most Improved Junior Skipper Perpetual Trophy (Connor 2021, Stirling 2022).
The boys will be supported by their families and have been training each weekend at Albert Park Yacht Club in Melbourne for the past three months.
