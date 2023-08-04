Three young Ovens and Murray stars have been invited to this year's AFL Draft Combine.
Albury team-mates Phoenix Gothard and Connor O'Sullivan will be joined at the three-day event in Melbourne by Darcy Wilson from Wangaratta Rovers.
The trio have impressed in the Coates Talent League playing for the Murray Bushrangers, who will also be represented at the Combine by Shepparton United's Oscar Ryan.
O'Sullivan and Wilson were both named in the AFL Academy late last year but Gothard has been more of a surprise packet since putting away his cricket gear to concentrate on football.
The fleet-footed small forward was outstanding during the National Championships having been selected by the Allies, for whom O'Sullivan was named MVP.
Wilson, who played for Vic Country, has been tipped by some to go in the top 10 of the draft and the trio will now be put through their paces at the Combine from October 6-8.
Club interviews and medical screenings will be conducted at the MCG on Friday and Saturday, with physical testing to be held at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday.
Physical testing will include vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
All states and territories will be represented at the Combine, with the invite list including all 20 draft-age players recently selected in the National Championships U18 Boys All-Australian team.
Selection to attend the Combine was based on the number of nominations provided by AFL recruiters, with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred Combine attendees.
"The players invited to the 2023 AFL Draft Combine are considered by AFL club recruiters to be among the top prospects in this year's draft pool," AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said.
"The Combine will provide these young stars another opportunity to display their physical attributes during athletic testing.
"It also gives AFL clubs the opportunity to gain a better insight into each player during interviews.
"In many ways the Combine is the final piece of the puzzle ahead of the upcoming AFL Draft."
O'Sullivan has played three games for Albury this season, kicking a goal in each of their clashes against Wangaratta, while Gothard has run out twice for the Tigers in 2023.
Gothard, O'Sullivan, Wilson and Ryan have all been named in the Bushies team to face Calder Cannons in Wangaratta on Sunday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.