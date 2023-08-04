The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Phoenix Gothard, Connor O'Sullivan and Darcy Wilson invited to AFL Draft Combine

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 4 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Bushrangers trio Darcy Wilson, Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard.
Murray Bushrangers trio Darcy Wilson, Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard.

Three young Ovens and Murray stars have been invited to this year's AFL Draft Combine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.